Former Cricketer Ravi Shastri’s Iconic Audi 100 Gets Fully Restored By Super Car Club Garage

Indian former cricketer and former head coach of the India nationwide cricket crew, Ravi Shastri, at the moment took the supply of his absolutely resorted Audi 100 luxurious sedan. The automobile was restored by Super Car Club Garage (SCCG) which is operated by the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group Gautam Singhania. SCCG says that the automobile got here to them in very poor situation after doing rounds of many garages which had been unable to restore the automobile as they could not procure the components. It took SCCG round 8 months to painstakingly put this automobile again collectively, whereas the begin to finish course of was a few yr. It was lastly handed over to Ravi Shastri at the moment by Singhania.

Ravi Shastri gained the Audi 100 in 1985 on the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia, the place he obtained the Champion of Champions award.

The Audi 100 was introduced to Shastri in 1985 on the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia, the place he gained the Champion of Champions award because the Man of the Series. The second was even particular as a result of India had beat Pakistan within the finals to elevate the World Championship of Cricket trophy. The complete crew was so jubilant after Ravi Shashtri gained the Audi that everybody jumped on it round Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

Expressing his pleasure in receiving the automobile within the absolutely restored situation, Ravi Shastri mentioned, “It looks like the car I won 37 years ago. The same, nothing has changed. Hats off to Gautam and Super Car Club Garage for doing this stuff the way they have. Unbelievable!… You know what it does, its jogs back your memory 37 years to that given day. What was happening when the keys were given in my hand? What did I do? Who were the people who sat on the car? How much champagne was on the seat? Who was sitting on top of the car? How many people were around the ground, when we took it for a spin, without a licence? All those memories come jogging back.”

Shastri additionally talked about how the then Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi waived off all of the taxes so he may import the automobile to India, which might in any other case he couldn’t have afforded as a result of excessive taxation again then. In truth, repeatedly Shastri has mentioned that it is not his automobile however the India nationwide cricket crew’s automobile and India’s automobile, and he repeated those self same phrases at the moment as properly. It was additionally one of many first Audis to have been imported to India. The solely addition made to the automobile is the signature of Shastri that has been added on the entrance fender of the automobile on both sides.

SCCG needed to undergo varied nations’ outdated half public sale websites and brokers and scrap yards to supply the mandatory components

Talking in regards to the restoration course of Gautam Singhania mentioned, “When the car came in it wasn’t working at all. We completely stripped the car, and then piece by piece rebuilt it from scratch. Painstakingly, we had to find a lot of original parts. A door panel here, a dashboard there, because it’s a 37-year-old discontinued model and it was a bit of a challenge. It took just under a year, but with the painstaking efforts of the garage we were able to do it.”

SCCG mentioned that as a result of Singhania was very clear that he would not use any reproduction components, the duty grew to become much more difficult. In truth, solely a restricted variety of Audi 100s survived through the years, and SCCG needed to undergo varied nations’ outdated half public sale websites and brokers and scrap yards to supply the mandatory components.

The cabin of the Audi 100 too has restored to its authentic situation with cloth seat covers

“Different bits and pieces were bought, collected, and shipped from all over the world. Bodywork painting had already started by that time, the original colour code was also procured from the manufacturer so we could have the original colour shade which was on the car when the car was presented in 1985. The engine, wiring, air conditioning and all electrical including power windows have been worked on at SCCG,” the restoration unit mentioned in its assertion.

While the present specs of the automobile haven’t been revealed, the Audi 100 owned by Ravi Shastri, the two.3e mannequin, was powered by a 2.3-litre in-line five-cylinder petrol engine. Back within the day, the motor was able to churning out an excellent 134 bhp, whereas mated to a 4-speed automated transmission.

