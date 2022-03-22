Former Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš to face trial for fraud

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will face trial after being charged in a fraud case involving European Union subsidies.

The Czech parliament had beforehand voted to raise Babiš’s immunity, prompting Prague’s public prosecution workplace to indict the populist billionaire

Babiš is accused of fraudulently utilizing €2 million in EU cash — supposed for small and medium-sized firms — to fund one among his personal companies. Czech police have lengthy referred to as for Babiš to be charged.

The former PM has at all times denied the allegations and says the allegations are “politically motivated” and “absurd”.

“I’ve never done anything illegal, in the past or in politics,” Babis stated on Monday. “I’ll prove it at the court.”

Prosecutors stated that Prague’s Municipal Court will now take over the case. Another suspect was additionally charged within the fraud case, based on an announcement.

A spokesperson for the Prague prosecutor’s workplace added that one of many suspects had “committed the crime of subsidy fraud and harming the financial interests of the European Union”. The different suspect was an confederate.

The allegations contain Stork’s Nest farm, which was transferred to Babiš’ household from a meals business conglomerate he owned, made up of round 250 firms.

Later, the conglomerate Agrofert once more took possession of the farm, solely after it had obtained EU subsidies.

Czech lawmakers have twice earlier than lifted Babiš’ immunity from prosecution within the case, which dates again to 2007.

Babiš led the Czech authorities for only one time period in workplace between 2017 and 2021, earlier than shedding final 12 months’s parliamentary election.

The 67-year-old might nonetheless stand within the nation’s subsequent presidential elections, scheduled for January 2023.