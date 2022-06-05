Former Dally M medal winner Robert ‘Rocky’ Laurie dies

Former rugby league participant Robert “Rocky” Laurie, who was awarded the Dally M Medal in 1980, has died age 66.

Laurie made his first grade debut in 1976, and went on to play 122 video games for the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs till 1982.

Robert “Rocky” Laurie in motion in 1981. Credit:Fairfax Media

The five-eighth received the coveted Dally M Medal, which is awarded to the NRL’s participant of the yr, whereas he was enjoying his closing season for the Rabbitohs.

Laurie performed 64 matches for South Sydney, which had been wedged between two stints at Eastern Suburbs in a profession spanning eight seasons from 1976 to 1982.