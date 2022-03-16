Former DFB president and UEFA vice-president Egidius Braun passes away | Inside UEFA

Egidius Braun was DFB president from 1992 to 2001. He was a UEFA vice-president from 1992 to 2000 and a member of the UEFA Executive Committee from 1988 to 2000, and likewise served as UEFA treasurer (1996-2000) and chairman of a number of key UEFA committees.





Egidius Braun (proper) receives the UEFA Order of Merit in Diamond from UEFA President Lennart Johansson in 2004UEFA

A tireless servant to soccer, and blessed with a profound social conscience, he was made an honorary member of UEFA in 2000, and was awarded the UEFA Order of Merit in Diamond – reserved for individuals who have assumed the very best capabilities in soccer, or who’ve served the sport with explicit distinction – in 2004.

Alongside his many various roles in soccer, one in all his main accomplishments was the institution of the Egidius Braun Foundation. Guided by Braun’s life motto “Football – more than just a 1-0”, the DFB-affiliated basis has helped to enhance numerous lives worldwide.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Egidius Braun,” mentioned UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis in providing their condolences to the DFB, the Egidius Braun Foundation, household and buddies.

‘An ideal character – a particular particular person’





Egidius Braun served UEFA in quite a lot of capacitiesBongarts/Getty Images

“Football has lost a great personality, and the European football family is mourning a special person,” they added. “Egidius Braun was a tireless campaigner in the service of football, as well as for people, above all children and youngsters.”

“We are extremely grateful and have the highest appreciation for his extraordinary and long-standing meritorious work to promote, protect and develop European football. We will miss Egidius Braun dearly.”

‘A sad day’

With various initiatives, Egidius Braun promoted key socio-political issues and was the driving force behind the inclusion of social commitment as one of the main pillars of the DFB’s statutes.

Newly-elected DFB president Bernd Neuendorf paid tribute to Egidius Braun for his many qualities. “Today is a tragic day for all footballers in Germany and Europe,” he mentioned. “In Egidius Braun, we have lost a special person, who used the opportunities that football provides especially for those who are in need of support and devotion.”





“We have lost a special person” Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

“He was particularly pushed to assist youngsters and adolescents in want. Egidius Braun firmly established social engagement within the DNA and structure of our affiliation.”

Football passion

A passionate footballer in his youth, who studied law and philosophy, Braun became president of the Middle Rhine regional association in 1973. From 1977 until 1992, he was treasurer of the DFB, before becoming the association’s eighth president in October 1992.

During his tenure, Germany reached the final of UEFA EURO 1992 in Sweden before winning the European title in England four years later. After stepping down in 2001, he was awarded the DFB honorary presidency.

UEFA committee duties





A passionate campaigner for soccerullstein bild through Getty Images

In addition to his senior duties inside UEFA, Egidius Braun served European soccer’s governing physique in quite a lot of different capacities. He was chairman of the Finance Committee (1996-2000), Committee for the European Championship (1992-2000) and Committee for the European Under-21 Championship (1992-96), and was additionally a UEFA consultant on the Consultative Committee for EU issues and member of a number of knowledgeable panels.

Braun acquired among the highest honours for public duties in Germany and overseas. He was embellished with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany on 4 completely different events, and likewise, amongst others, acquired the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle – the very best Mexican order awarded to international residents – for his unstinting efforts to enhance lives of socially deprived individuals within the nation.

Minute’s silence

The DFB has requested for a minute’s silence to be noticed in any respect soccer matches in Germany on the weekend as a mark of gratitude and respect for, as DFB basic secretary designate Heike Ullrich put it, “a terrific president within the historical past of our affiliation – one to whom we owe our utmost appreciation.”