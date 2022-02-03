Former Dutch gynaecologist used own sperm to father 21 children

A former Dutch gynaecologist used his personal sperm in a minimum of 21 fertility remedies, an investigation has discovered.

Joe Beek — who died in 2019 — was discovered to have impregnated ladies with out their consent between 1973 and 1986.

A hospital within the metropolis of Leiden — the place he was labored as a specialist for 25 years — confirmed the findings on Tuesday.

It is the third identified case within the Netherlands the place a gynaecologist used his personal sperm in fertility remedies with out consent.

The investigation was launched by the Alrijne centre in Leiderdorp, which was previously often called the Elisabeth hospital.

‘Dozens’ of attainable descendants

The hospital confirmed that they’d been approached final yr by FIOM, a Dutch paternity organisation representing 21 youngsters.

Under a 2004 legislation, Dutch residents aged over 16 have the best to know the id of their organic mother and father. It was later established by DNA that every one 21 youngsters in query had the identical organic father.

“It appears that this doctor donated his own sperm and used it to inseminate expectant mothers waiting for sperm anonymously,” the hospital stated.

“There is no record that the children and their parents were aware of this,” it added.

The clinic didn’t verify what number of sufferers Beek had handled throughout his tenure on the hospital and stated all archives have been destroyed.

The hospital has appealed for anybody who was handled by the gynaecologist to contact them and stated they might not rule out “the possibility of discovering dozens of descendants”.

‘We are very shocked by this’

An unbiased investigation into the matter was commissioned in January and is anticipated to be printed subsequent summer time.

“The way this doctor acted at the time is unacceptable,” stated Peter Jue, a board member of the Alrijne centre.

“We are very shocked by this, it of course has a significant impact on the parents and children involved,” he added.

The hospital has added that fertility remedies had been hardly regulated through the Seventies and Nineteen Eighties and pressured that the scenario is “completely different now”.

In October 2020, DNA checks revealed {that a} gynaecologist — who died in 2009 — was the biological father of 17 children.

One yr earlier, one other physician was discovered to have used his own sperm to father 49 children with unknowing sufferers.