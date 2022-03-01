Former energy deputy minister Thembisile Majola appointed SSA Director-General | News24

The State Security Agency lastly has a everlasting Director-General following the departure of Arthur Fraser in 2018.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former deputy vitality minister Thembisile Majola to go the troubled spy company.

The presidency stated this was a part of Ramaphosa’s dedication to fill vacancies within the safety cluster.

In a press release on Monday night, the presidency stated that the appointment of a everlasting head of the SSA follows President Ramaphosa’s endeavor within the State of the Nation Address to fill vital vacancies within the nation’s safety companies.

She can be on the helm of the company, the presidency stated, for a interval of three years.

Majola resigned from the chief in 2018, citing household causes.

President Ramaphosa stated: “The appointment of… Thembi Majola to this position is an important part of our work to stabilise the country’s intelligence services. Her extensive experience in government, international relations and security makes her well placed to lead the reform and rebuilding of the State Security Agency.”

Majola served as a former Deputy Minister of Energy and was South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau.

“She has held several positions in the Presidency and was a Deputy Coordinator in the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (NICOC). She was the observer on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa to the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Renaissance Dam during South Africa’s tenure as chair of the African Union in 2020,” the presidency stated.

“Her appointment is expected to give greater impetus to the implementation of the report of the SSA High Level Review Panel and the recommendations of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 unrest,” he said.

After the departure of embattled former Director-General, Arthur Fraser, in 2018, the SSA had two acting heads, Loyiso Jafta and ambassador Gab Msimanga.

Government insiders said Majola had long been on Ramaphosa’s radar as she was respected in the country’s security circles due to her history of serving the ANC in exile.

The appointment comes after an expert panel report, led by Professor Sandy Africa, found that multiple intelligence breakdowns led to the government being unprepared to deal with the violence, which followed the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma in 2021.

