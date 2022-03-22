Former federal Labor MP arrested

Former federal MP Craig Thomson was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly breaching an apprehended violence order (AVO) involving his ex-wife.

The arrest was made at Wamberal, on the NSW Central Coast, simply hours after Mr Thomson plead responsible to home violence expenses.

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old admitted to sending 140 emails to his ex-wife, two of which had been threatening, the ABC reported.

Mr Thomson was allegedly in breach of a brand new AVO positioned on him by the court docket on account of Tuesday’s listening to.

He was taken to Gosford Police Station the place he’s aiding with police inquiries.

Camera Icon On Tuesday, the 57-year-old admitted to sending 140 emails to his ex-wife, two of which had been threatening, the ABC reported. NCA NewsWire / David Swift Credit: News Corp Australia

An early responsible plea, a letter of apology, having no felony historical past in NSW and the very fact he was not searching for to evade accountability had been all taken into consideration in sentencing Mr Thomson to an 18-month conditional launch order, in accordance with the ABC.

Magistrate Michael Antrum stated the 2 threatening emails had been of best concern, calling them a “blatant and calculated use of technology meant to intimidate and harass the victim”.

Camera Icon He was taken to Gosford Police Station the place he’s aiding with police inquiries. NCA NewsWire / David Swift Credit: News Corp Australia

“People are entitled to be free of that tech interference,” the Justice of the Peace stated.

Mr Thomson additionally plead responsible to 3 previous situations of violating AVOs.

The police prosecutor described Thomson as having a “blatant disregard for court order”.

Mr Thomson was elected because the member for Dobell, on the NSW Central Coast within the 2007 election.

In 2012, he was suspended by the Labor Party and moved to the crossbench, after which he stood as an impartial candidate and misplaced.