Former Fox News Producer for Sean Hannity Indicted for Helping Russia

As the United States more and more goes after a number of the Kremlin’s enterprise tentacles, the newest individual arrested for violating U.S. sanctions in opposition to Russia is much less notable for his ties to Vladimir Putin than his previous ties to Sean Hannity—he’s a former Fox News producer who left to launch a Russian propaganda community.

The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by serving to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, begin his right-wing Tsargrad TV.

The DOJ concurrently unsealed a grand jury indictment in opposition to him, accusing Hanick of knowingly partaking in enterprise dealings with Malofeyev, who had been formally sanctioned by the U.S. authorities for his position in financing Russia-backed troopers in jap Ukraine who’ve violently tried to interrupt off from the democratic nation since 2014.

The indictment additionally accuses Hanick of mendacity to FBI brokers about his travels to Greece and Bulgaria to increase the TV community in 2015 and 2016, when he was interviewed by American investigators final 12 months in New York City.

Federal brokers assert that lots of the damning particulars about Hanick’s Kremlin adventures have been specified by an unpublished memoir he stored in his electronic mail account, which was searched by the feds with a court-approved search warrant.

Malofeyev was sanctioned in December 2014 by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for financing separatists within the Donbas area in southeastern Ukraine.

Russia-aligned fighters there operated with the not-so-secret assist of that nation’s navy and used that authorities’s weapons after they shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, killing 283 passengers and 15 crewmembers.

Malofeyev (additionally spelled within the West as Malofeev) began an Orthodox Christian community known as Tsargrad TV. In 2020, he launched a equally named right-wing political group in Russia with an imperialist bent that may—very like the National Rifle Association does within the United States—stress politicians to toe the conservative line.

According to The Warsaw Institute, a Polish-based geopolitical assume tank, “Tsargrad” would check political candidates’ adherence to “traditional family, religious, and cultural values of the Russian people.”

The Financial Times in 2015 analyzed how Malofeyev launched his “conservative yet modern spin on global news” in an try and mimic the rise of Fox News. Then, in 2018, the web information website Salon known as out Hanick for becoming a member of the Russian operation, noting that he had beforehand served as Hannity’s director at Fox News.

Hanick obtained his begin at Fox News when it first launched in 1996. Fifteen years later, in 2011, he left. Three years later, he joined forces with Malofeyev’s Russian propaganda operation. The Justice Department now needs to extradite him from the United Kingdom to New York City.

Damian Williams, the highest federal prosecutor in Manhattan, issued an announcement noting that sanctions “prohibit United States citizens from working for or doing business with Malofeyev but as alleged, Hanick violated those sanctions by working directly for Malofeyev on multiple television projects over the course of several years.”

Williams famous the indictment underscores his workplace’s “commitment to the enforcement of laws intended to hamstring those who would use their wealth to undermine fundamental democratic processes. This Office will continue to be a leader in the Justice Department’s work to hold accountable actors who would support flagrant and unjustified acts of war.”

