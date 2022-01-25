Former Free State MEC Butana ‘Computer’ Komphela dies | News24

Former Free State MEC for Police, Roads and Transport, Butana Komphela has died.

He died on Monday afternoon.

Komphela served as MEC for Police, Roads and Transport, Social Development in addition to MEC for Health within the Free State.

Ntombela stated that she was deeply saddened by Komphela’s sudden dying. She described him as a passionate, loyal, and patriotic man whose dying has left a void which shall be troublesome to fill.

“It was with profound sadness and shock that I learnt of the passing away of former MEC Butana Komphela this afternoon. I have known him for many years and had the pleasure of working with him when we both served as MECs in the Free State Provincial Government.”

Ntombela stated Komphela was captivated with serving the folks of the Free State and would cease at nothing in making certain that his imaginative and prescient of a affluent province was realised.

“Computer, as we used to call him, was one of a kind.”

“I am absolutely devastated by this terrible news as are the people of the province. Komphela has left an indelible mark and his name and memory shall forever be etched in our hearts. We have lost an incredibly good man and we are going to miss him dearly,” she added.

