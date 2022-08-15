Former George official demands apology from ANC’s Dugmore for ‘spewing drivel’ over Kannaland job | News24

Former George municipality official Keith Jordaan is demanding an apology from ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore.

Former George Municipality chief monetary officer Keith Jordaan has demanded an apology and retraction from ANC Western Cape chief Cameron Dugmore for “blatantly spewing drivel” after he was linked to a place within the Kannaland Municipality final week.

This got here after Western Cape DA chief Tertuis Simmers touted Jordaan as a potential alternative for appearing Kannaland municipal supervisor Ian Avontuur. Simmers made the remark throughout a particular council assembly final week.

Dugmore then accused Simmers of politically interfering within the appointment of an appearing municipal supervisor in Kannaland.

“It has come to our attention that the DA provincial leader is alleged to be unlawfully trying to force the municipality to remove the current acting municipal manager Ian Avontuur, and replace him with the discredited former George official Keith Jordaan,” he stated.

Jordaan, the previous chief monetary officer of the George Municipality, was dismissed for maladministration as a consequence of an funding of virtually R300 million with Old Mutual. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made findings of improper conduct and maladministration in opposition to the municipality in reference to the funding.

In a scathing letter despatched to Dugmore, Jordaan wrote: “How dare you attach my name to a DA appointment?”

Jordaan’s letter learn:

How dare you name me ‘the discredited former George official, Keith Jordaan’?! You are clearly unaware of the whole info within the matter of Keith Jordaan and the George Municipality. I had been cleared by the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority)… however I shouldn’t have to clarify myself to an ANC politician; actually to not an ANC politician blatantly spewing drivel with out ascertaining accuracy.

“I note that you have not approached me for confirmation or denial of a DA offer, and I am astounded at your ignorance of ordinary local government procedure.”

Jordaan stated he wished an “unconditional apology in writing”, demanding that Dugmore ship it to “every address which received your statement, and me copied (sic). Do it now”.

“Do not engage me. I do not wish to engage someone with the morals and the manners of a petulant teenager. Simply withdraw your statement, and apologise, and be on your merry way,” Jordaan wrote.

In response to Jordaan’s calls for, Dugmore stated he stood by the media launch issued final week.

“Mr Jordaan was dismissed by the George Municipality for maladministration and the illegal investment of almost R300 million with Old Mutual. Clear evidence was presented that Jordaan knowingly invested millions of municipal funds into Old Mutual while it was clear that it was illegal,” he stated.