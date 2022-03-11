Former Georgian President Saakashvili ends hunger strike

The former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili says he’s ending a starvation strike in jail, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 54-year-old had been demanding higher entry to medical care however stated that he and his supporters wanted to be ready amid the conflict in Ukraine.

“I’m ending my hunger strike on its 20th day,” Saakashvili stated in a submit on his Facebook account.

The former President had begun his latest hunger strike on 21 February, three days earlier than Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory.

He was imprisoned final yr after getting back from exile in Ukraine. Saakashvili says the abuse of energy costs in opposition to him are politically motivated. After his preliminary arrest, he noticed a 50-day starvation strike to protest in opposition to his detention.

Saakashvili’s arrest exacerbated a political disaster in Georgia that erupted after parliamentary elections in 2020, which have been narrowly received by the ruling Georgian Dream social gathering. The nation’s opposition has claimed that the elections have been fraudulent.

Saakashvili served as President of the small Caucasus nation from 2004 to 2013 earlier than changing into opposition chief.

Georgia, which borders Russia and likewise has ambitions to affix the EU and NATO, was the sufferer of a Russian navy offensive in 2008 and had a part of its territory amputated.