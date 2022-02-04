Former German Chancellor Schröder nominated for Gazprom board

BERLIN — Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has been nominated to hitch the board of administrators at Gazprom, the state-owned Russian vitality firm behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Gazprom printed an official list of nominees on Friday, saying the names could be voted on in June throughout a shareholders’ assembly in Saint Petersburg.

The information got here per week after Schröder — a long-time good friend of Vladimir Putin and who holds senior positions at Nord Stream and Rosneft — made headlines by saying on his podcast that Ukraine, not Russia, was “saber-rattling.”

Schröder was mocked for his feedback from inside Germany, which itself has been criticized for a perceived softness towards Putin at a time when Ukraine stays surrounded by an enormous — and nonetheless rising — mass of Russian troops and weapons.

Schröder’s Gazprom nomination angered his opponents, with the chair of the protection committee in parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, suggesting he must be stripped of the pension he receives as an ex-chancellor.

“It’s time to start thinking about withdrawing Gerhard Schröder’s allowance as a former chancellor,” Strack-Zimmermann, who’s from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), wrote on Twitter. “He harms the country he is meant to serve and willingly accepts more than good pay for it from an autocrat.”

Stefan Müller, of the Bavarian Christian Social Union, agreed, writing on social media: “Schröder gets a promotion from bosom buddy Putin. Across party lines, we should talk about stripping him of his official endowment as former chancellor.”

“He is damaging Germany,” Müller added.

Undeterred, Schröder on Friday afternoon, through the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, took to LinkedIn to criticize those that have boycotted the occasion over Beijing’s human rights report, saying that China is Germany’s “most important sales market.”

“Anyone who wants to put pressure on China with boycott demands and moralizing foreign policy is playing a dangerous game,” he wrote.

Current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will go away for Washington on Sunday for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and is scheduled to visit Kyiv and Moscow per week later.