Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt slams Sarah Palin as ‘unwell’ and says she has no business serving the public ‘even as a crossing guard’

Mark Salter, proper, and Steve Schmidt, middle, then-senior advisors to Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, reply questions from reporters on the senator’s chartered aircraft on May 15, 2008.AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Ex-GOP strategist Steve Schmidt blasted Sarah Palin as “unwell” whereas recounting his 2008 marketing campaign expertise.

Schmidt stated Palin — who’s operating for Congress — shouldn’t be able to serve the general public.

Palin in 2020 known as Schmidt “a piece of work” and accused him of “sabotage” concerning the 2008 race.

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt on Sunday laced into former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, blasting her as a “degenerate liar” who shouldn’t be afforded the chance to as soon as once more maintain “a position of public trust.”

Palin, who served because the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee beneath the late Sen. John McCain, is at the moment operating for Congress.

In a Twitter thread, Schmidt, who was a senior marketing campaign strategist and advisor to McCain through the senator’s unsuccessful 2008 presidential bid and pushed Palin as a operating mate for the GOP nominee, launched a litany of assaults on the ex-governor.

“When the campaign ended I refused to let Sarah Palin speak,” Schmidt wrote of the concession speech that he put into motion for McCain to supply on election night time in Arizona. “I placed the phone call to Barack Obama for the concession and did everything I could to make sure a beautiful speech wasn’t disgraced by the nut ball from Alaska.”

He continued: “Palin understood the party of personal responsibility was dead and replaced by a whining victim cult of losers who routinely lied and blamed others for their failings. Palin went on the attack after the campaign. You see, it wasn’t that she was ignorant and unprepared. It wasn’t that she was a pathological liar who became intoxicated by fame and grievance. She was a victim!”

Schmidt stated that McCain tried to push Palin down a special ideological path to no avail.

“John McCain’s last words to Palin on election night were a warning,” the previous advisor wrote. “He said don’t be pulled in ‘by the extremists like Limbaugh.’ It was too late and he knew it.”

Story continues

Then-Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden, left, and then-Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin take the stage at the beginning of the vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis on October 2, 2008.AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Palin, who was the mayor of Wasilla, Alaska from 1996 to 2002 and served as governor of the state from 2006 to 2009 earlier than resigning from workplace and delving into actuality tv, jumped backed into politics this yr.

She entered a crowded congressional race to symbolize Alaska within the US House after the dying of longtime Rep. Don Young.

In an April interview with The Associated Press, Palin stated that she can be “all about Alaska” if elected to succeed Young.

“I love to work, and anyone who is around me, they know,” she advised the outlet. “What I’m doing is applying for a job, for Alaskans, saying: ‘Hey, you guys would be my boss. Do you want to hire me? Because if you do, I’ll do a good job for you, and I won’t back down.'”

Schmidt, who left the Republican Party over his robust objections to former President Donald Trump, stated he’s fiercely against the prospect of Palin serving in public workplace once more.

“She is an absolutely degenerate liar,” he tweeted. “Pathological. Unfit. Unwell. She’s a quitter and a buffoon who has no business ever holding a position of public trust, ever. Not even as a crossing guard. Nothing.”

After the 2012 premiere of the HBO film “Game Change,” which chronicled the occasions of the 2008 McCain marketing campaign and was primarily based on the ebook of the identical identify, Schmidt — who was portrayed by the actor Woody Harrelson within the movie — identified Palin’s political belongings whereas additionally contending that she was ill-prepared for such an enormous political function.

“I think when you look back at that race, you see this person who is just so phenomenally talented at so many levels, an ability to connect,” he said at the time. “But also someone who had a lot of flaws as someone running to be in the national command authority who clearly wasn’t prepared.”

He added: “I think the notion of Sarah Palin being president of the United States is something that frightens me, frankly. And I played a part in that. And I played a part in that because we were fueled by ambition to win.”

Palin throughout a 2020 look on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program blasted Schmidt as “a piece of work” and stated “there was a lot of sabotage” related to her vice-presidential candidacy.

A consultant of Palin didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Read the unique article on Business Insider