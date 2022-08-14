Former greats shred United after defeat

Manchester United got here in for heavy criticism from former gamers after they crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford within the Premier League on Saturday, their second loss in as many league video games beneath new boss Erik ten Hag.

The outcome left United backside of the desk as Dutchman ten Hag turned the primary supervisor since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two video games accountable for the membership.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton stated United had “hit rock bottom” whereas his former strike accomplice Alan Shearer put down the debacle to years of mismanagement at Old Trafford.

“It is an absolute mess. Years of failure … there is a lack of leadership and the recruitment has been terrible,” Shearer stated on BBC’s Match of the Day.

“It will take time and an unbelievable amount of money to get things right, and a lot of patience from the Manchester United fans. They are miles away from where there want to be.”

Brentford scored 4 objectives inside 35 minutes within the first half towards a woeful United facet, who’ve now misplaced seven straight video games on the street stretching again to final season.

Former United defender Gary Neville, who has been important of the house owners, the Glazer household, stated we have been witnessing the “annihilation of the club”.

“I thought United would do better but they have been mauled, bullied, messed about with, like you wouldn’t believe, and there’s nowhere to hide,” he stated on Sky Sports.

“I have been watching United for 42 years and I can’t think of a moment when I have thought things have been as bad as that in the first half.”

The Sunday Times went with the headline “Rock bottom” whereas The Sun described it as “Ten Green Bottle Jobs”, referring to the color of the brand new third package United have been sporting.

United, who completed sixth final season to overlook out on the Champions League, host Liverpool subsequent Monday.