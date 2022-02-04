Former Greek president Christos Sartzetakis dies aged 92

Former Greek President Christos Sartzetakis has died aged 92 following a protracted interval in hospital.

Sartzetakis had been within the intensive care unit of Athens’ Laiko hospital and handed away within the early hours of Thursday of respiratory failure, the hospital stated in a press release.

Sartzetakis held the largely ceremonial publish of president of Greece from 1985 to 1990, a politically tumultuous time within the nation.

“In an environment of intense political rigidity, his work on the formation of a authorities was impeccable,” stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, extending his condolences to Sartzetakis’ household.

Sartzetakis first rose to prominence in his position as an investigating decide within the 1963 homicide of politician Grigoris Lambrakis by right-wing extremists — which triggered mass protests.

He was extensively praised for resisting intense political stress from army dictators through the case.

Sartzetakis was in the end fired from the judicial department in 1968 through the army dictatorship, arrested, tortured and imprisoned with out trial.

He was finally launched in 1971 and was reinstated into the judiciary after the autumn of the junta in 1974, rising to develop into a Supreme Court decide in 1982.

He was nominated as president by the socialist PASOK celebration in 1985 and served in that place till May 1990.

“During difficult times for the country and for democracy, [Sartzetakis] handled the case of the Lambrakis murder as an investigating judge with exemplary independence and judicial ethos, paying a heavy price for this stance during the years of the junta,” stated present Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in a press release.

“Later, as President of the Republic, he honoured the office with conscientiousness, dedication and a high sense of responsibility in the execution of his duties.”

Born within the northern Greek metropolis of Thessaloniki in April 1929, Sartzetakis had studied regulation earlier than becoming a member of the judiciary in 1955.

He is survived by his spouse and their daughter.