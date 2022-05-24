Former health department head’s R30m fraud case postponed due to ill health | News24

The case towards former senior North West well being division official Dr Andrew Lekalakala has been postponed.

The delay was attributable to Lekalakala’s sick well being.

He faces a R30 million fraud case after a young was awarded to a Gupta-linked firm.

Ill well being has led to the case towards a former North West well being division head being delayed.

On Monday, the North West High Court postponed the fraud case towards the North West Department of Health’s former head of division (HOD) Dr Andrew Lekalakala to three October 2022, owing to his sick well being. His lawyer supplied the court docket with a medical certificates.

Lekalakala faces two fees of fraud referring to the alleged fraudulent awarding of a contract for cell clinics to Mediosa Health Pty (Ltd) in February 2017. The firm is linked to the Gupta household. The cell clinics have been meant to serve rural communities in North West.

“A similar project was already being implemented in the Free State province, and Lekalakala – as the then-accounting officer – allegedly decided to participate in the same contract, and elected to apply the Treasury regulations that allow for participation in an existing contract arranged by another organ of state, with the same contract terms,” stated National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

However, the awarding of this contract allegedly didn’t adjust to Treasury rules and the undertaking was not budgeted for, stated Mamothame.

He stated:

The accused additionally falsely indicated throughout a administration assembly that the service by Mediosa Health was a National Department of Health initiative that will be rolled out to different provinces. He additional lied that there was compliance with the Treasury rules.

Mediosa Health allegedly obtained an upfront cost of R30 million. Lekalakala is alleged to have obtained gratification within the type of a visit to India, accompanied by his partner and his associates.

City Press beforehand reported that the cash generated from the cell clinic contracts was used to construct a billion-dollar hospital for the wealthy in Dubai. The hospital and scheme have been allegedly the brainchild of the controversial Gupta household, in keeping with the report.

“The State also intends proving that the service-level agreement was signed on this trip and not at the Department of Health offices,” stated Mamothame.

This is the second corruption scandal confronted by the previous HOD.

He was accused of fraud together with former North West finance MEC Wendy Nelson over his alleged irregular appointment as head of the division in 2014.

Both Lekalakala and Nelson have been acquitted of the R8 million fraud fees.

Lekalakala is at the moment out on R5 000 bail.

