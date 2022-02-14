Former health minister Zweli Mkhize linked to another corruption scandal – report | News24

Zweli Mkhize is mired in one other corruption scandal.

Former well being minister Zweli Mkhize has once more been implicated in corruption.

Mkhize resigned final 12 months after being linked to the R150-million Digital Vibes communications tender.

READ | Digital Vibes scandal: How cronyism and corruption led to the demise of Zweli Mkhize

The tender was awarded to his shut associates. The scandal additionally led to the suspension of a number of senior managers within the well being division.

Now, the Daily Maverick experiences that Mkhize is linked to corruption involving the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The report states that an organization owned by well-known PIC dealmaker Lawrence Mulaudzi, in 2018, paid R5.9 million right into a switch legal professional’s account for an upmarket townhouse purchased by Mkhize’s ZLM Trust. The belief offered the property in February 2021 for simply over R6 million.

“Mulaudzi’s company, Blackgold Oil and Gas, made the payment only one day after it had pocketed a R47.5-million fee for ‘advisory’ work on the R1.37-billion PIC/UIF deal,” the Daily Maverick report states.

During the Digital Vibes saga, it was revealed that Digital Vibes paid renovation prices at one other townhouse owned by Mkhize’s belief.

