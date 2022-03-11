Former Hollywood film executive will plead guilty to pocketing fraudulent COVID-19 loans

A Beverly Hills resident and former chief govt of Aviron Pictures has agreed to plead responsible to federal fraud and cash laundering fees after he pocketed almost $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to assist companies pay employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors stated.

William Sadleir, 67, agreed to plead responsible to at least one depend every of financial institution fraud and cash laundering and is scheduled to formally enter the pleas subsequent week, in accordance with an announcement Thursday by the U.S. lawyer’s workplace for the Central District of California.

He has already pleaded responsible in a separate federal fraud case in New York for misappropriating greater than $25 million that was invested in Aviron, prosecutors stated.

In the California case, Sadleir filed purposes that fraudulently sought greater than $1.7 million in PPP loans for 3 Aviron firms that had already shut down, prosecutors stated. Such loans had been assured by the U.S. Small Business Administration and designed to be forgiven for firms that spent many of the cash on payroll prices and averted chopping jobs.

“According to court documents, Sadleir obtained the loans for three Aviron entities by falsely representing that the funds would be used to support payroll expenses for 33 employees at each company, when in fact the entities were no longer operational,” prosecutors stated.

The loans had been funded May 1, 2020, and inside days, Sadleir transferred almost $1 million to his private checking account, prosecutors stated.

He spent “a substantial amount” of the loans on utility payments, mortgage bills and his private lawyer, amongst different issues, in accordance with his plea settlement.

Sadleir didn’t use any of the loans to pay staff, prosecutors stated.

“Following the discovery of the fraudulent loan applications, federal agents seized $308,058 of fraudulent loan proceeds from an Aviron account, and Sadleir returned $1,122,090 to the bank that funded the loans,” prosecutors stated.

The Small Business Administration suffered losses of $282,566, and Sadleir agreed to pay full restitution as a part of his plea settlement, prosecutors stated.

He faces a statutory most sentence of fifty years in federal jail, prosecutors stated, including that they’ve agreed to suggest that his sentence ought to run concurrently with a sentence to be imposed in his pending case in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Sadleir is scheduled to be sentenced May 10 within the New York case for misappropriating investments in Aviron, prosecutors stated.

In that case, Sadleir pleaded guilty in January to 2 counts of wire fraud related to his participation in two schemes associated to investments made by a New York-based fund to Aviron Pictures LLC and its entities, in accordance with the U.S. lawyer’s workplace for the Southern District of New York.

“William Sadleir used his talent for selling stories to con a New York investment fund out of over $30 million using a fake company, fake documents, and even a fake identity,” stated U.S. Atty. Damian Williams. “In a brazen plot that could be ripped from one of the films he distributed, Sadleir even made up a character that he named ‘Amanda Stevens,’ and masqueraded as her in an effort to get away with his fraud. We called a wrap on Sadleir’s scheming, and he now faces significant time in federal prison.”

Sadleir’s lawyer within the California case, Adam Olin, declined to remark for this story.