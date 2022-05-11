Former Honduran president pleads not guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearm charges





The indictment within the US District Court for the Southern District of New York fees Hernández with cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine weapons and harmful units, and conspiracy to own machine weapons and harmful units.

“As is charged in the indictment, Hernández abused his position as President of Honduras from 2014 through 2022 to operate the country as a narco-state,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland mentioned in April.

About a month earlier than his arrest, US federal prosecutors claimed Hernández helped an alleged drug trafficker ship hundreds of kilos of cocaine to the US in change for hefty bribes. His administration denied the allegation.

On Tuesday, Hernández entered the New York courtroom carrying a navy blue jail outfit and nodded towards these in attendance, together with journalists and members of the general public. On the best way out a number of members of the general public shouted at him, “murderer,” “time to repent JOH,” and “rat.” Hernández was listening through an interpreter. When requested how he would plea, he responded in Spanish “not guilty, your honor.” The former Honduran chief left workplace in January, having served eight years as president. At the time of his extradition, the US Justice Department additionally unsealed an indictment alleging Hernández engaged in a conspiracy to guard and revenue off smugglers transferring cocaine from Central and South America into the United States. Hernández’s brother, Tony Hernández, is at the moment serving a life sentence in a US federal jail for drug trafficking. According to courtroom filings in that case, US authorities consider Hernández was a co-conspirator within the operation, funneling drug cash to assist fund his presidential campaigns. Hernández has repeatedly denied these allegations. The subsequent listening to for Hernández is scheduled to happen on September 28. Castel mentioned he hopes to impanel a jury by early subsequent yr and set a tentative January 17, 2023 date for starting of trial.

CNN's Karol Suarez, Hannah Rabinowitz, Bertha Ramos, Elvin Sandoval and Sahar Akbarzai contributed reporting.





