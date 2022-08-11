Former horse trainer accused of stabbing two people
Lawyers for a former horse coach accused of stabbing two folks throughout an altercation in Ascot Vale say he wants pressing medical consideration after being concerned in a automotive crash.
Thomas Hughes, recognized in racing circles as Tommy Hughes jnr, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday by way of video hyperlink from custody.
Lawyer Anthony Brand instructed the courtroom his shopper wanted medical consideration for the quite a few accidents he had suffered, together with damaged ribs.
“Mr Hughes has some significant health issues, which need … fairly immediate attention,” Brand mentioned.
“He was discharged [from hospital] after a serious car accident the day before yesterday. He is suffering from broken ribs.”
Police arrested Hughes, 56, on Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his automotive right into a tree in Kensington whereas allegedly fleeing from them on Kensington Road about 2pm.
The arrest virtually 24 hours after he was allegedly concerned in an altercation with two folks exterior a property on Churchill Avenue, in Ascot Vale, about 6pm on Monday.
A police spokeswoman mentioned a 46-year-old man from Moonee Ponds and a 60-year-old lady from Ascot Vale had been stabbed throughout that incident and brought to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.