Former horse trainer accused of stabbing two people

Lawyers for a former horse coach accused of stabbing two folks throughout an altercation in Ascot Vale say he wants pressing medical consideration after being concerned in a automotive crash.

Thomas Hughes, recognized in racing circles as Tommy Hughes jnr, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday by way of video hyperlink from custody.

Tommy Hughes jnr Credit:APP

Lawyer Anthony Brand instructed the courtroom his shopper wanted medical consideration for the quite a few accidents he had suffered, together with damaged ribs.

“Mr Hughes has some significant health issues, which need … fairly immediate attention,” Brand mentioned.