Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died, his family says | News24

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.

The announcement was made by his household outdoors the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Moerane was anticipated to contest the place of ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson on the occasion’s elective convention this month.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.

Moerane had been within the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg for per week after he was badly injured in a crash final Monday.

His demise was introduced by household spokesperson Mike Maile outdoors the hospital on Wednesday night.

READ | Former Joburg mayor in hospital after being seriously injured in car crash

“The Moerane family is extremely saddened over the untimely passing of their son and father Mpho Moerane following his involvement in a car accident. Comrade Mpho was admitted at the intensive care unit section of this hospital where he received maximum expert medical treatment, support and care around the clock for injuries he sustained.

“He sadly didn’t reply positively to the remedy and with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we affirm that we misplaced our beloved Mpho this afternoon and his passing has deeply pained us. He was licensed useless at 17:54,” said Maile.

The car accident occurred near Gallo Manor, a luxury complex situated in Morningside Manor, one of Sandton’s secure developments.

Moerane was said to have been travelling from Alexandra to his home. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Moerane was elected mayor in October last year, until the ANC lost its grip in the metro following the municipal elections.

He was elected in October 2021, following the deaths of two Johannesburg mayors, with only 30 days until the end of the term of office as the city was preparing for municipal elections.

He succeeded Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident in September.

Matongo himself had taken over the office after his predecessor succumbed to Covid-19 in July.

Following Matongo’s death, there was an expectation that regional secretary Dada Morero, a close ally of Moerane at the time, would take over as mayor.

The province and national ANC, however, intervened and interviewed Morero, Moerane and Eunice Mgcina, and eventually settled on Moerane.

Moerane had been due to compete for a position at the ANC regional conference that is expected to take place between 27 and 29 May.

City of Joburg spokesperson Mabine Seabe described Moerane as always eager to work to serve the interests of residents.

“‘Bitso’ (my namesake), as we affectionately used to name one another, will eternally maintain a particular place in my coronary heart – not simply as a colleaguem but additionally as somebody I referred to as a pal.

“The City of Johannesburg, through the Office of the Speaker, will be in contact with the Moerane family and the ANC to offer its assistance to the family as they prepare to lay Cllr Moerane in his final resting place.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.