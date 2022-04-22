Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki dies at 90 | News24

Mwai Kibaki, former Kenyan president has died aged 90.

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who led the nation from 2002 to 2013, has died at 90.

As chief, Kibaki, one of many nation’s richest males, ushered in financial reforms and a brand new structure however did not ship on guarantees to fight corruption. His tenure was marred by the disputed 2007 polls that led to deadly violence.

In 2002, the British-educated economist gained a landslide election, upsetting a candidate handpicked by outgoing president Daniel Arap Moi. Kibaki had beforehand served as Moi’s vice chairman.

Kibaki’s fiscal prudence and infrastructure initiatives breathed life again into Kenya’s sluggish economic system, and he’s additionally credited with ending many restrictions on freedom of expression.

However, a rift with the favored Raila Odinga, a fellow chief within the NARC coalition, led to a bitter showdown that turned violent through the subsequent election in 2007.

With Odinga forward by a number of hundred thousand votes, the electoral fee abruptly stopped asserting the outcomes and ejected journalists. Hours later, the fee introduced Kibaki had gained by a slim margin and he was hurriedly sworn in.

Election observers mentioned the polls have been flawed and Odinga referred to as for protests.

Amid a crackdown by safety forces, ethnic violence flared in Nairobi’s slums, the Rift Valley highlands and the lakeside metropolis of Kisumu. In one incident, a number of individuals have been burned alive in a church.

At least 1,250 individuals have been killed earlier than former United Nations chief Kofi Annan brokered a peace deal that noticed the formation of a grand coalition authorities, with Odinga as prime minister.

The coalition lasted 5 years and a brand new structure was enacted in 2010 that devolved some powers from the presidency to the counties.

The son of a tobacco dealer, Kibaki attended Kampala’s Makerere University earlier than changing into the primary African to earn a first-class diploma from the London School of Economics.

He returned to Makerere as an economics lecturer in 1958. Following Kenya’s independence, he was chosen to parliament and have become an aide to founding President Jomo Kenyatta. Two years later, he was appointed commerce and trade minister.

Kibaki later served as Moi’s vice chairman, however a spat noticed him moved to a number of much less distinguished posts earlier than he switched to the opposition and gained the election.

He is survived by a number of youngsters and grandchildren.