Former Labor minister celebrates birthday in court

Tripodi, 54, is accused of making ready and offering a draft cupboard minute to Kelly, then state infrastructure minister, and Brown between December 2009 and May 2010, “which contained facts … Tripodi knew to be untrue or had made no appropriate inquiries to confirm the accuracy of” to assist help a proposal for AWH to enter right into a public-private partnership with the NSW authorities.

Kelly is alleged to have signed and authorised the submission of the cupboard minute to the Cabinet Standing Committee on the Budget when it contained info he “knew to be untrue or had made no appropriate inquiries to confirm the accuracy of for the purposes of supporting [the public-private partnership proposal]… without reasonable cause or justification”.

During the identical time interval as his boss, December 2009 to September 2010, Brown, 66, is accused of making ready and submitting the cupboard minute, which really useful AWH proceed to direct negotiation with the NSW Government for a public-private partnership proposal.

In a press release in 2017, Obeid “strenuously” denied wrongdoing and his household “[reserved] their rights” in relation to the conduct of the ICAC’s inquiry and the contents of the report.

Obeid, 78, is in jail after being sentenced in October last year to a minimal of three years and 10 months for his position in conspiring to commit wilful misconduct in public workplace in relation to a profitable coal exploration licence over the Obeid household farm within the Bylong Valley.