Former Leicestershire chair Mehmooda Duke told MPs she feared being ‘poster girl’ for ECB inclusivity

Mehmooda Duke, the previous chair of Leicestershire, stop her put up on the eve of the ECB’s unveiling of their game-wide anti-racism technique, as a result of she feared being held up as a “poster girl” for the game’s inclusive ambitions, in keeping with a letter she is known to have despatched to members of a Parliamentary choose committee.

Duke had been one in all solely two non-white chairs of a first-class county – and the one feminine in such a put up – when she walked away in November , 4 months forward of her scheduled departure in March, with a name for “fresh leadership at national level” – a alternative of phrases that appeared to level the finger on the ECB’s chief government, Tom Harrison.

According to The Telegraph, Duke’s letter to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) choose committee informed of how she had been “intimidated”, “coerced” and “manoeuvred” by the ECB within the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism in English cricket, including that she walked away as a result of she was being handled as a “token woman of colour” on a predominantly white, male board.

In her resignation assertion in November, Duke mentioned that cricket had been “torn apart” by the racism scandal, and that she was “deeply saddened by the hurt felt by individuals within our game”. She has not spoken publicly since her departure, and he or she is because of take up a brand new position as High Sheriff of Leicestershire at first of April.

During one other troublesome session in Parliament, the ECB’s representatives – Harrison and Barry O’Brien, the interim chair, alongside non-executive director, Baroness Amos and deputy chair, Martin Darlow – had been quizzed repeatedly on the matter of Duke’s departure, however refused to reply instantly, citing issues of confidentiality.

Julian Knight, the DCMS chair, put it to Amos that Duke’s resignation should have been a “hammer blow to the ambitions of the ECB”, given their acknowledged purpose of attaining 30 % boardroom illustration by girls and consultant ethnicities by April 2022.

Amos, who confirmed that she had spoken to Duke and had been given permission to debate her considerations with the board, however to not expose them on the committee listening to, replied: “I think it’s a huge pity that she has resigned.”

Kevin Brennan, the Labour MP for Cardiff West, then quoted what seemed to be extracts from Duke’s letter to the committee, asking whether or not she had felt “intimidated, coerced, and manoeuvred by the ECB?” That line of inquiry didn’t obtain a direct reply.

O’Brien, nevertheless, did supply a glimmer of element when he was requested whether or not Duke had been “unhappy in any way with any of your personal dealings with her, in the way that you’ve handled her concerns?”. He replied: “Yeah. She may have been.”

When contacted by ESPNcricinfo, an ECB spokesperson confirmed that the board’s senior impartial director, Brenda Trenowden, can be trying into the feedback that Duke had provided to Baroness Amos, doubtlessly alongside one different board member.