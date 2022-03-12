Former Limpopo cop gets six years for extorting over R10 000 from suspected drug dealer | News24

A former warrant officer has been sentenced to 6 years imprisonment.

He was despatched to jail for extorting cash from a person he had arrested.

The officer promised to destroy the sufferer’s docket and saved on demanding more cash.

Former Warrant Officer Tlabo Maputla was sentenced on Friday within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Polokwane.

Maputla was stationed on the Westerburg SAPS as a detective.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, Maputla was arrested on 13 October 2020 for corruption after extorting R5 900 from the sufferer.

“The Hawks investigation revealed that the former cop had previously demanded and received R6 000 gratification from the victim whom he promised to destroy his docket and kept on demanding more,” Maluleke added.

He was launched on bail.

However, on Friday, Maputla was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment. Two years have been suspended for 5 years as a result of he was not discovered responsible of comparable offences through the interval of suspension.

Limpopo Hawks head Major General Thobeka Jozi praised the investigation and prosecution groups for his or her efforts.

“It is very disappointing to arrest one of our own, yet it is satisfying to see rotten potatoes being removed from the service. We believe that even on other cases that we are busy investigating where public officials are allegedly involved in corruption, there will be a successful prosecution and deterrent sentence,” stated Jozi.

