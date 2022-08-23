Former Malaysian leader to serve prison term after final appeal is thrown out
Najib Razak, who served as Malaysia’s PM from 2009 to 2018, was discovered responsible of cash laundering, abuse of energy and different costs in 2020. He will now start a 12-year jail sentence. Najib has persistently denied wrongdoing however his ultimate path to attraction was rejected Tuesday by a five-judge panel at Malaysia’s High Court.
The costs have been associated to the onetime sovereign wealth fund, which prosecutors alleged he and his allies used as a private piggybank to help luxurious life and fund electioneering. The former PM was additionally fined 210 million Malaysian ringgit ($46.94 million)
Instead, in response to United States prosecutors, 1MDB was used as a slush fund by Najib and different high-ranking officers on the fund. Billions of {dollars} of taxpayers’ cash have been funneled and embezzled out of Malaysia, prosecutors mentioned.