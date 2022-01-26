Former Melbourne GP cops six-year ban over dodgy child vaccination exemptions
The tribunal discovered that, from January by way of to August 2017, Mr Piesse – who fought on the tribunal to maintain referring to himself as a “non-registered doctor” – created and signed 149 false immunisation exemption certificates for unvaccinated youngsters.
The tribunal, which handed down its determination within the matter this week, heard households would come from far and vast in Victoria, and even interstate, to get the faux certificates.
Along with handing out the dodgy exemptions, Mr Piesse additionally accomplished 177 false Medicare vaccination kinds so dad and mom and carers of unvaccinated youngsters might declare advantages from the federal government to which they weren’t entitled.
The tribunal heard that Mr Piesse attended a screening of the anti-vaccination film Vaxxed in August 2017 on the Hawthorn Arts Centre, the place he advised an viewers medical practitioners might simply help vaccination exemptions, and he was joyful to do them up for fogeys.
He additionally spouted views that childhood vaccinations have been unsafe. The tribunal heard the medical exemptions he handed out stated youngsters have been exempt from getting a jab “until vaccines [were] proven safe by controlled clinical studies”.
The board additionally alleged Mr Piesse didn’t cooperate with inquiries into his conduct, and “misused his status as a medical practitioner”.
The former GP, who has not practised since his registration was suspended by the board in 2017, accepted legal responsibility for all of the allegations in opposition to him.
Tribunal members Jonathan Smithers, Robyn Mason, and Laurie Warfe famous his acceptance was “grudging, and heavily influenced by personal health considerations”.
They determined to disqualify Mr Piesse from making use of for registration for six years – till January 24, 2028 – and banned him from utilizing the title “doctor” till he was, if ever, registered once more.
