Former Melbourne GP cops six-year ban over dodgy child vaccination exemptions

The tribunal discovered that, from January by way of to August 2017, Mr Piesse – who fought on the tribunal to maintain referring to himself as a “non-registered doctor” – created and signed 149 false immunisation exemption certificates for unvaccinated youngsters.

The tribunal, which handed down its determination within the matter this week, heard households would come from far and vast in Victoria, and even interstate, to get the faux certificates.

Along with handing out the dodgy exemptions, Mr Piesse additionally accomplished 177 false Medicare vaccination kinds so dad and mom and carers of unvaccinated youngsters might declare advantages from the federal government to which they weren’t entitled.

The tribunal heard that Mr Piesse attended a screening of the anti-vaccination film Vaxxed in August 2017 on the Hawthorn Arts Centre, the place he advised an viewers medical practitioners might simply help vaccination exemptions, and he was joyful to do them up for fogeys.