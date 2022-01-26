Former Melbourne GP cops six-year ban over dodgy child vaccination exemptions

The tribunal discovered that, from January by to August 2017, Mr Piesse – who fought on the tribunal to maintain referring to himself as a “non-registered doctor” – created and signed 149 false immunisation exemption certificates for unvaccinated kids.

The tribunal, which handed down its determination within the matter this week, heard households would come from far and large in Victoria, and even interstate, to get the faux certificates.

Along with handing out the dodgy exemptions, Mr Piesse additionally accomplished 177 false Medicare vaccination varieties so mother and father and carers of unvaccinated kids may declare advantages from the federal government to which they weren’t entitled.

The tribunal heard that Mr Piesse attended a screening of the anti-vaccination film Vaxxed in August 2017 on the Hawthorn Arts Centre, the place he informed an viewers medical practitioners may simply assist vaccination exemptions, and he was completely satisfied to do them up for folks.