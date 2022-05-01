Former MEP caught viewing Porn in UK Parliament

The 65-year-old Neil Parish, an MP since 2010, was a Member of the European Parliament for South West England from 1999 to 2009. He is resigning as an MP after admitting he watched pornography twice in Parliament.

Mr Parish, who has represented Tiverton and Honiton in Devon since 2010, stated it had been a “moment of madness”.

He stated the primary time was unintended after taking a look at a tractor web site, however the second time – within the House of Commons – was deliberate.

He was suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over the allegations.

Two feminine colleagues claimed they’d seen him taking a look at grownup content material on his cellphone whereas sitting close to them.

Mr Parish stated: “The state of affairs was that funnily sufficient, it was tractors I used to be taking a look at.

“I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.

“But my crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time.”

He admitted that the second time had been deliberate and that it occurred within the House of Commons whereas he was sitting ready to vote.

Mr Parish stated what he did “was absolutely totally wrong”, including: “I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. I made a huge terrible mistake and I’m here to tell the world.”

He stated it was a “moment of madness” however denied watching the fabric in a method the place he hoped different individuals would see it, saying he was attempting to be discreet.

“I was wrong what I was doing, but this idea that I was there watching it, intimidating women, I mean I have 12 years in Parliament and probably got one of the best reputations ever – or did have,” he stated.

Asked about why he determined to look at the fabric within the Commons, Mr Parish stated he didn’t know and that he will need to have “taken complete leave of my senses” and “sense of decency”.

He appeared emotional as he stated he was standing down after seeing the furore and harm it was inflicting his household, his constituency and native affiliation.

“I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind,” he stated, including that he was making a “total full apology” for his actions.

