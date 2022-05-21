Former Minneapolis Superintendent Bernadeia Johnson Fighting Stage 5 Kidney Disease

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bernadeia Johnson spent most of her 62 years educating. The former superintendent of faculties in Minneapolis has been educated over the previous three years on issues of life, and of those who imply essentially the most.

In all, Johnson spent 15 years within the Minneapolis Public Schools system, 5 as superintendent for the district, working with academics.

“We didn’t always agree on everything, you know. We had some challenges, but I think ultimately they recognized that, though I was a tough leader I was also a compassionate leader. I led with empathy and I led with love,” Johnson stated.

But it’s the college students that grabbed her coronary heart, and her concern for what’s as we speak now years eliminated, are the identical.

“Kids can not live in violence. It creates trauma in families and it makes it really hard for students to come to school and to learn,” Johnson stated.

She has seen a lot since coming to Minneapolis together with her husband, additionally in training. But in 2019, he died of prostate most cancers.

“We were married for 42 years, college sweethearts,” she stated. “He was such a loving man, and everybody loved him.”

Shortly thereafter, she acquired some dangerous information of her personal.

“I was diagnosed with kidney disease. And I’m in stage 5,” she stated.

Both of Johnson’s kidneys are failing. You want only one wholesome to outlive, and that’s what she is hoping comes from a donor.

“I had to sit down (when I heard),” Marcia Watt stated. “It hurt, it really hurt because she’s a good person.”

Watt is certainly one of a number of academics who Johnson mentored who are actually rallying round their former boss, a mentor who admits that she may have taken higher care of herself as she pursued her profession.

“If you have high blood pressure and you’re not necessarily eating right and not exercising, and diabetes, those things are because of sometimes poor eating habits, liquor excess and high stress,” Johnson stated.

That’s led to the recommendation she now passes alongside, significantly to feminine leaders.

“Every person that I talk to who’s in a high-stress situation, especially women leaders, I say to them, ‘When’s the last time you’ve been to the doctor? What did you listen to?’”

Her objectives have modified to maintain on dwelling a life that features her grandchildren.

“I think what scares me is not being here to see my young grandsons graduate from high school and college and become productive citizens,” she stated.

So now she waits for what she hopes will likely be a kidney donor, comforted as a result of all these college students and academics whose lives she touched are actually her angels, and they’re hoping, praying and comforting — as a result of they imagine in her.

“If she was sitting right here, I would tell her I love her,” Watt stated. “I would tell her to hold onto her faith, that God still works miracles.”