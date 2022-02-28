Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joins fight against Russia, posts pics

Former Miss Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, not too long ago took to Instagram to share a sequence of posts and stated that she is coaching to affix the navy within the nation’s battle in opposition to Russia.

Here is a submit that she shared just a few days in the past with two pictures. The photos present her carrying a gun whereas carrying a navy uniform. The submit, since being shared, has gathered over one lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing.

In yet one more submit, she additionally shared a video displaying her practising capturing.

A little bit over an hour in the past, she additionally shared one other submit titled, “I’m not a millitary, only a human.

She represented Ukraine within the Miss Grand International magnificence contest in 2015. A profile of hers revealed on the competition’s official web page particulars that she studied advertising and marketing and administration in Kiev Slavistik University for five years. Previously, she used to work as a PR supervisor. Presently she works as a mannequin, actress and TV host.

Common residents of the nation have additionally been receiving primary fight coaching for the reason that battle began, experiences Daily Mail. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on February 24, additionally shared a message for the Ukrainians to affix the battle.

Several individuals have misplaced their lives since Russia assault Ukraine. Many have taken refuge in underground subway stations unfold throughout the town of Kiyv.