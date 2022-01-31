Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 30, dies | Channel

Former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst has died at 30 after falling from a 60-storey constructing in New York.

The magnificence queen and lawyer was pronounced useless on the scene.

An NYPD spokesperson instructed E! News that Cheslie seems to have dedicated suicide, although a medical expert has but to find out the precise trigger.

Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, has died on the age of 30.

The magnificence queen and lawyer fell from a “higher elevation” of a 60-storey condominium in New York on Sunday morning, E! News reviews.

According to the publication, Cheslie was pronounced useless on the scene. An NYPD spokesperson additionally added that Cheslie, who lived on the ninth flooring of the constructing, seems to have dedicated suicide. However, a medical expert has but to find out the precise trigger.

In a press release shared with Extra TV, the place Cheslie labored as a presenter, the star’s household confirmed her loss of life, saying that “her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”

The assertion continued: “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on ‘Extra.’ But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

Cheslie was topped Miss USA in 2019, competing within the Miss Universe pageant that yr, the place she made it into the highest 10.

During her reign, the sweetness queen was a part of a history-making second as, for the primary time, all 4 main United States pageants have been gained by black ladies in the identical yr, together with South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi, who took residence the Miss Universe title that yr and shared a New York condominium with Cheslie.

If you or somebody you already know wants assist, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) could be reached at: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24 hours, 7 days per week).