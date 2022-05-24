Former Moldova president Dodon detained

Former Moldovan president Igor Dodon has been detained by Moldovan authorities on corruption costs, state tv stories.

State tv channel Moldova 1 and Russian state information company RIA each reported the detention, citing senior anti-corruption prosecutor Elena Kazakov.

The prosecutor’s workplace and a consultant of Dodon didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

The Kremlin earlier on Tuesday stated it was involved at media stories that Dodon had been detained, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling on the Moldovan authorities to respect his rights.

Russian officers stated the Kremlin was “naturally alarmed that such a practice and persecution once again affects those who advocate the development of friendly relations with Russia for mutual benefit”.

Moldovan investigators had been looking Dodon’s residence, an official of the pro-Russian opposition celebration instructed Reuters on Tuesday.

Socialist Party Deputy chairman Vlad Batrincea stated he believed the actions of the investigators had been a politically motivated transfer by authorities loyal to President Maia Sandu, who changed Dodon as president in 2020.

“This is a dangerous game, those who go against the opposition want to provoke destabilisation,” Batrincea stated at a briefing.

The searches had been associated to an investigation into corruption and treason amongst different costs, Russia’s Interfax and RIA information companies quoted prosecutors as saying.

A consultant of Sandu, who’s presently within the United States to have a good time her fiftieth birthday, didn’t reply to a request for remark.

with reporting from DPA