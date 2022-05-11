Former Mr Universe Calum von Moger Fighting For Life After Fall From Window

Calum von Moger has three million followers on Instagram.

Former Mr Universe Calum von Moger is combating for his life after falling from a second-storey window. The bodybuilder has severely injured his backbone and underwent a serious surgical procedure, in keeping with the New York Post. He is in induced coma after the incident final week.

Mr von Moger is greatest identified for his portrayal of Arnold Schwarzenegger within the 2018 movie ‘Bigger‘.

The Post quoted fellow bodybuilder and YouTuber Nick Trigilli as saying that Mr von Moger was beneath the affect of medication when the incident befell.

The Australian actor, who has greater than three million followers on Instagram, suffered a lot of cuts from the glass, the Post report additional mentioned.

He had posted an emotional word on Instagram final week, during which the 31-year-old admitted that he “messed up bad many times”.

“But I don’t care about dwelling on negative thoughts of the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. The positive achievements I’ve done in my life far outweigh the muck-ups I had along the way. All I can ask is for your forgiveness so I can keep moving forward on the right path again,” Mr von Moger additional mentioned within the submit.

The word was posted after the bodybuilder was kicked out of his household’s home and was concerned in instances of highway rage and carrying a weapon, in keeping with Perth Now.

Fans have rushed to ship messages of help for the bodybuilder and praying for his security.

“Praying for you man. You were my first inspiration with fitness and I’m hoping you get through these hard times,” one consumer posted on Instagram.

Others wished Mr von Moger a speedy restoration.