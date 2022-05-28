Former Msinga municipal CFO arrested for fraud, money laundering | News24

A former municipal senior authorities worker has been arrested for fraud and cash laundering.

Hajra Bibi Timol allegedly defrauded Msinga municipality between 2016 and 2018.

She is dealing with 97 counts of cash laundering and fraud.

The former chief monetary officer at Msinga Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested after being underneath investigation since 2016.

Hajra Bibi Timol, 44, faces 97 counts of fraud and cash laundering.

Timol allegedly defrauded and laundered municipal funds between 2016 and 2018.

Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo mentioned Timol was arrested on Thursday by Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit.

Timol was taken to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court, the place she made her first look. She was later launched on R5 000 bail.

“She allegedly made more than R2.3 million worth of payments into a fictitious bank account. Timol controlled that bank account. In 2016, the municipality conducted an audit and discovered fraudulent activities.

“A fraud case was reported at Msinga police station. The docket was later allotted to the Hawks for an intensive investigation. She was charged with 97 fraud and cash laundering counts,” Mhlongo said.

Timol is expected back in court on 30 June.

