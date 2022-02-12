Former North West municipal employee arrested in R30m fraud case | News24

A former North West municipality worker has been arrested and charged with fraud in a R30-million case which noticed a lawyer sentenced to fifteen years in jail.

The Hawks arrested the previous Madibeng Municipality worker on Friday and has been linked to the fraud case towards Brits-based legal professional Gerard Jacques du Plessis, 55, who was sentenced to fifteen years in 2019.

“The suspect allegedly connived with Du Plessis, who the Brits mall employed to deal with municipal funds on behalf of the mall from February 2017. Instead of creating the funds as agreed, Du Plessis allegedly pocketed the cash and provided fictitious receipts to the supervisor of the mall,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

News24 previously reported that the fraud only came to light when the mall’s water and lights were suddenly switched off by the municipality, which led to Du Plessis’s arrest in 2018.

The former employee is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they face 17 counts of fraud.

