Former North West traffic cop’s negligent driving case resurrected | News24

A lady accused of conspiracy to homicide has appeared within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The household of a person who was critically injured in a crash complained that nothing was being performed within the case of the person accused of inflicting the accident.

The National Prosecuting Authority investigated it and the matter was lastly dropped at court docket, nearly six years after the crash.

A former visitors official faces expenses of negligent driving.

A negligent driving case in opposition to a former North West visitors official that wasn’t pursued since 2016, has been placed on the court docket roll, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) mentioned on Friday.

According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the case stems from an accident involving Levy Ikaneng in Tlhabane. He is alleged to have knocked over a pedestrian who’s now bedridden and might solely get round with assistance from a wheelchair.

READ | Police seize R6m in cash as ringleader linked to several kidnappings arrested in Gauteng

At the time of the accident, Ikaneng allegedly refused to offer a blood or breath pattern.

He was arrested after the accident on 23 April 2016, however the injured pedestrian’s household complained that the docket was “mysteriously closed” with out being handed over for prosecution.

Mamothame mentioned:

Advocate Cavin Mphaga took it upon himself to probe the matter with the [SA Police Service], and three years later it was introduced again into the felony justice system for prosecution.

The matter was placed on the roll of the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court and Ikaneng appeared there on Friday on expenses of negligent driving.

The case was postponed to twenty April for additional investigation.

Ikaneng is out on a warning to be at court docket for his subsequent look date.

The Director of Public Prosecutions within the North West, advocate Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo, lauded Mphaga for his “unwavering pursuit of justice” for the sufferer by making certain that the matter is introduced again into the felony justice system.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.