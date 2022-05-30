Former NRA-Endorsed GOP House Member Backs Democrat Gun Control

Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-NY), endorsed by the NRA in 2020, now helps banning “assault weapons” and barring 18-20-year-olds from shopping for sure varieties of firearms.

The Buffalo News reports that Jacobs stated, “If an assault weapons ban bill came to the floor that would ban something like an AR-15, I would vote for it.”

He reiterated, “So I want to be clear: I would vote for it.”

On June 2, 2020, after being endorsed by the NRA, Jacobs said, “Whether it is fighting for the privacy of pistol permit holders, battling Governor Cuomo over the unconstitutional SAFE Act, or voting against red flag laws – I have always stood with law-abiding gun owners. I promise to uphold this commitment to protecting our rights, and Western New York gun owners can rest assured they have an ally and a fighter for them in Congress with me.”

NBC News notes that Jacobs additionally spoke to barring 18-20-year-olds from some gun purchases.

He stated, “Individuals cannot buy beer, they cannot get cigarettes until 21. I think it’s perfectly reasonable that the age limit at least for these highly lethal, high-capacity semi automatic weapons should be 21.”

Jacobs’ gun management assist aligns him with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who got here out Sunday in favor of banning “assault weapons.”

CNN quotes Kinzinger saying, “Look, I have opposed a ban, you know, fairly recently. I think I’m open to a ban now. It’s going to depend on what it looks like because there’s a lot of nuances on what constitutes, you know, certain things.”

Breitbart News reported that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has requested Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to work with Democrats to realize “bipartisan” gun management.

