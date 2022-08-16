Former NRL bad boy faces long ban for Super League tackle
Former Brisbane, Parramatta and St George Illawarra playmaker Corey Norman faces eight weeks on the Super League sidelines after allegedly making an attempt to stay his hand between an opponent’s legs throughout a sort out.
Two a long time after John Hopoate copped a 12-match ban for actions one NRL commissioner on the time described as ‘disgusting, violent [and] offensive’, Toulouse halfback Norman has been hit with essentially the most extreme Grade F cost for what is taken into account ‘other contrary behaviour’.
An eight-match ban is the minimal if discovered responsible of the cost, with no restrict to the higher finish of the punishment scale.
Norman’s facet are battling to keep away from relegation from Super League and the incident, involving Warrington’s Oliver Holmes, occurred throughout final Thursday’s 32-18 defeat to the Wolves.
Toulouse have simply 4 extra video games to flee the drop and any lengthier ban would carry into subsequent season, when the membership may very well be within the second-tier Championship.
Kenny Edwards, of Castleford, was final yr banned for 10 matches for the same act towards former Bulldogs NRL enforcer Sam Kasiano.
Norman initially introduced his retirement from rugby league final December after ending up on the Dragons, earlier than inking a one-year cope with Toulouse.
His 228-game profession noticed Norman concerned in a number of off-field dramas, most notably in 2017 when he was handed an eight-week ban after being convicted of drug possession at The Star on line casino and issued a police warning for consorting with recognized criminals.