Former NRL bad boy faces long ban for Super League tackle

Former Brisbane, Parramatta and St George Illawarra playmaker Corey Norman faces eight weeks on the Super League sidelines after allegedly making an attempt to stay his hand between an opponent’s legs throughout a sort out.

Two a long time after John Hopoate copped a 12-match ban for actions one NRL commissioner on the time described as ‘disgusting, violent [and] offensive’, Toulouse halfback Norman has been hit with essentially the most extreme Grade F cost for what is taken into account ‘other contrary behaviour’.

An eight-match ban is the minimal if discovered responsible of the cost, with no restrict to the higher finish of the punishment scale.

Norman’s facet are battling to keep away from relegation from Super League and the incident, involving Warrington’s Oliver Holmes, occurred throughout final Thursday’s 32-18 defeat to the Wolves.