Former NRL star receives devastating injury news

Nathan Stapleton has acquired the devastating information that he’s a quadriplegic, paralysed from the shoulders down.

The surprising information has been revealed that the previous Cronulla Sharks winger’s spinal wire has been broken on the C4 stage of his cervical vertebrae.

The heartbreaking analysis has been confirmed by Stapleton’s household who have set-up a Go Fund Me Page.

The 32-year-old and his associate Kate have an 18-month-old boy and expect a new child child inside months.

“Nathan was hospitalised after fracturing his neck while playing country rugby union on 9 April 2022 in West Wyalong,’’ the Go Fund Me web page reads.

“Unfortunately, Nathan severely injured his spinal wire throughout contact and required vital medical help.

“Through an unbelievable effort from members of every membership, Nathan was given first support till paramedics may arrive. Once stabilised, Nathan was airlifted to obtain emergency medical therapy in Sydney.

“Nathan has begun his restoration in hospital, and while he reveals enchancment every day, the extent of his accidents and long run influence stay unclear. Nathan’s spinal wire has been broken on the C4 stage of his cervical vertebrae.

“At this stage, the damage has left Nathan a quadriplegic, paralysed from the shoulders down.

“While the Stapleton household stay hopeful that Nathan will regain some motion, it has grow to be clear that Nathan would require long run help and care.

“Anyone who is aware of Nathan can attest to his dedication and unbelievable work ethic.

“He has demonstrated this by means of his success enjoying within the NRL with each the Cronulla Sharks and the Sydney Roosters.

“There is little doubt that Nathan will carry that very same dedication and dedication to his rehab and restoration. There is not any restrict to what Nathan can obtain.’’

Stapleton, 32, was damage through the second half of his Boorowa membership’s opening sport of the season in opposition to West Wyalong on April 9.

The match was instantly deserted whereas the 32-year-old was handled by a nurse on the floor.

He was taken to the spinal unit at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney the place he stays.

The Sharks gamers are additionally trying to contribute financially to Stapleton by auctioning each ANZAC jersey worn of their win over Manly on Friday evening.

