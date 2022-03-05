Former nuclear agency head: plant attack ‘made to hurt the population’

Fears of a nuclear catastrophe have been raised after a fireplace broke out on the Zaporizhzhia powerplant because it got here below sustained assault by Russian forces.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says all the web site’s reactors are secure and no radiation was launched.

Robert Kelly, former director of the company performed down the specter of catastrophe from the assault on the plant, saying that whereas there could also be a small threat of a critical nuclear accident, the assault on the plant is solely designed to harm the individuals of Ukraine.

“The strategy here is to put the entire country into a cold, shutdown position and cause the people there to be in the dark, and be cold, and be hungry,” Kelly, who’s a Distinguished Associate Fellow at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, instructed Euronews.

“If you turn off all [of Ukraine’s] nuclear plants, there is 50% of the electricity in the country. This is designed to hurt the population very badly. It’s to create a siege from within.”

