Former Papa John’s CEO: Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones Wanted Me to Help Fire Goodell

Former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter grew to become the face of the anti-anthem protest motion in 2017 when he blamed the demonstrations for tanking his firm’s gross sales. However, in a current interview, Schnatter claims that his criticism of the league wasn’t merely to guard his enterprise’ backside line. In truth, it was an ill-fated and doomed coup spurned on by two longtime rivals.

During an episode of Fearless with Jason Whitlock, Schnatter claims that Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder and Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones inspired him to focus on the league and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in an try to get Goodell eliminated.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones (Ian Halperin/UPI Photo)

Schnatter made headlines in November of 2017 when he blasted the league for permitting anthem protests that have been tanking the league’s rankings and, by extension, hurting Papa John’s gross sales. At the time, Papa John’s was one of many league’s most distinguished sponsors.

“NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders,” Schnatter stated on the time.

Schnatter claims he made these feedback on the behest of Snyder and Jones.

Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“They called me and said, ‘You need to take this guy out,’ ” Schnatter told Whitlock by way of the New York Post. “‘You’re the No. 1 sponsor of the league, as far as notoriety and acceptance and association. Everybody loves you, they love Peyton [Manning, a Papa John’s sponsor]. We hate Goodell.’”

Schnatter claims he resisted the thought of calling Goodell out instantly, as a substitute opting to focus on NFL “leadership.”

“This is not my job to fire your commissioner,” Schnatter recalled to Whitlock. “He works for you.”

Still, the reference to NFL management was interpreted as a shot at Goodell. The commissioner’s place was solidified that very same 12 months after he signed the most important contract extension for a sports activities govt in historical past.

Schnatter finally resigned from his management put up at Papa John’s after controversy surrounding his use of the N-word throughout an organization convention name.