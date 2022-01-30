Former Parliament cop, gang member among 4 arrested in possession of dead man’s gun | News24

A former parliamentary cop and a recognized gang member have been amongst 4 suspects arrested in Deft, Cape Town after a high-speed chase.

Four suspects have been arrested following a high-speed

chase in Delft, Cape Town.

One was a former police officer who had been

stationed at Parliament.

Police stated all 4 would seem within the Bellville

Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A former policeman beforehand connected to the

Protection and Security Services (PSS) at Parliament was considered one of 4 folks

arrested after a high-speed chase with police in Delft, Cape Town within the early

hours of Saturday morning.

A stolen gun was discovered within the car, registered

to a Pretoria resident who died three years in the past.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk stated

Delft Crime Prevention Unit members had seen a recognized gang member driving a

silver Polo at 00:50.

“They tried to cease it, however the driver

accelerated at excessive pace,” he said.

“A chase ensued till they managed to dam

the car in Belhar. Inside the car a 9mm quick gun with no rounds was

discovered.”

All 4 occupants have been arrested for unlawful

possession of a firearm.

Van Wyk stated:

The former officer was stationed at Parliament, however was dismissed in January final yr. He is now not a member of SAPS.

The car belonged to the ex-policeman.

The gun was examined and it had since emerged that it

belonged to a Pretoria resident who died in 2019, Van Wyk stated. It was by no means

reported stolen.

“Once charged, all suspects will seem within the

Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The matter shall be investigated by

detectives connected to the Anti-Gang Unit,” Van Wyk added.

