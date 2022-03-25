Former police boss accused of fraud and plotting to kill investigators denied bail | News24

The accused within the SAPS PPE case.

The former head of provide chain for the police, who’s accused of fraud and plotting to kill investigators, has been denied bail.

Brigadier James Ramanjalum has been implicated in a R1.9 million police PPE tender alongside 14 different individuals.

He can be implicated in former police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane‘s corruption case.

The former head of provide chain for the police, who’s accused of fraud and plotting to kill individuals investigating him, has been denied bail.

Brigadier James Ramanjalum was denied bail within the Gauteng High Court sitting within the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Ramanjalum is a former police supervisor throughout the nationwide provide chain.

He faces corruption expenses alongside 14 different individuals in reference to a R1.9 million police private protecting gear procurement case.

READ | Blue lights tender: Phahlane, Mgwenya fight to have case struck from roll, judgment expected in May

Ramanjalum was denied bail after the Investigating Directorate’s lead prosecutor advised the courtroom he was present in possession of witnesses’ private data when he was arrested.

He had additionally allegedly plotted to kill investigators and the prosecution lead, in response to the National Prosecuting Authority’s nationwide spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka.

Ramanjalum can be implicated in fraud and corruption expenses associated to former police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.

In that case, the accused confronted 392 expenses, together with fraud, corruption, theft and cash laundering associated to the R191 million tender to suit 1 500 police autos with blue lights.

His co-accused businessman, Kishene Chetty, was granted bail of R250 000 underneath strict circumstances.

Chetty was granted bail on situation he hand over all his passports to the investigating officer and report back to the Midrand police station each Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 08:00 and 20:00.

He can be not allowed to depart Gauteng with out informing the police officer engaged on his case.

Chetty was additionally ordered to not go inside a radius of 500m of South Africa’s borders or go away the nation till his case is finalised.

The courtroom additionally ordered him to not contact Kineil Muthray or anybody employed by Muthray and Associates.

ALSO READ | PPE tender fraud case: Damning revelations of how police lost millions laid bare in court

The different accused – businessperson Lorette Joubert, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, Volan Prithiviraj, former worker of the suppliers Maricha Joubert, former law enforcement officials Ramahlapi Mokwena, Lesetja Mogotlane, Veeran Naipal, Alpheus Makhetha and Kysamula Mabasa and police clerk Marcell Marne – have been every granted bail of R20 000 in February.

Ramanjalum and Chetty face expenses of theft, fraud, forgery and corruption.

In February, the group was arrested on allegations of getting prompted a provider to unduly profit from the procurement of latex gloves in April 2020 for the police.

The arrests adopted an investigation into the seize of the police procurement and provide chain to help entrance firms to attain profitable contracts and facilitate kickbacks to senior officers, Seboka stated.

The case will likely be again within the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.