Former police station cashier convicted of theft, ordered to repay stolen R260K | News24

A former Polokwane police station cashier has been ordered to repay greater than R260 000 which she stole whereas she labored on the station.

Kgomotso Yvonne Mashala, 35, was discovered responsible of the theft.

The Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court imposed a sentence which was suspended provided that Mashala pays again the stolen funds.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke mentioned that between January and February 2018, Mashala was chargeable for receiving funds from a state checking account and depositing cash into it.

“The auditors conducted an audit and it was revealed that an amount of R264 729.60 was missing and unaccounted for during the period Mashala was still a cashier. The money was stolen on different dates. The matter was referred to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation for further probe,” Maluleke mentioned.

“After a thorough investigation by the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority issued the summons against Mashala to appear in court on 31 August 2018 and she was duly served.”

She confronted two counts of theft and was discovered responsible of each.

For the primary rely, she was sentenced to 5 years in jail, wholly suspended provided that she repays R183 727.70.

For the second rely, she was sentenced to 3 years in jail or a R5 000 wonderful, which was additionally wholly suspended provided that she repays an quantity of R81 001.90.

