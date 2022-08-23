Former police union boss fails in bid to reopen civil case against Victoria Police

Shane Chartres-Abbott in 2003. Credit:Andrew De La Rue

Chartres-Abbott was shot useless outdoors his Reservoir house in 2003 as he ready to go away for courtroom, the place he was dealing with trial on an allegation he raped a lady. He had additionally threatened to reveal police corruption.

Two detectives had been suspected of a task within the homicide however had been by no means charged. Three males who had been charged with homicide had been all acquitted. There isn’t any suggestion Mullett was concerned in Chartres-Abbott’s loss of life.

After his 2007 suspension, Mullett was charged with making an attempt to pervert the course of justice and perjury, over allegations he tipped off his colleague and gave false proof to the then Office of Police Integrity over the alleged leaks.

He resigned from his place as Police Association secretary in 2009 and the legal costs had been later dropped.