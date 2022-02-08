Former Pope Benedict XVI apologizes to sex abuse victims

Former Pope Benedict XVI requested for forgiveness from victims of sexual abuse in Catholic church buildings in a statement revealed Tuesday.

“I can only express to all the victims of sexual abuse my profound shame, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt request for forgiveness,” Benedict stated.

“I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate,” Benedict added.

Benedict, previously referred to as Joseph Ratzinger, was accused final month in an investigative report of failing to behave over baby sexual abuse throughout his time as archbishop of Munich. But regardless of his apologies, Benedict’s authorized advisers additionally on Tuesday released a “fact check,” hitting again at particular allegations of a cover-up in opposition to the 94-year-old former pope.

“In none of the cases examined by the expert opinion did Joseph Ratzinger have knowledge of acts or suspicion of acts of sexual abuse of priests. The expert opinion presents no evidence that it is otherwise,” the so-called reality examine stated. Benedict claimed to be unaware of the child-abusing conduct of a priest who remained in pastoral care roles beneath his watch within the diocese of Munich and Freising.

Yet, the previous pope admitted that he had attended a gathering through which the child-abusing previous of that priest was mentioned and that he had beforehand provided false information. He later stated his incorrect assertion was the “result of an oversight in the editing of his statement.”

According to the report, offered on January 20, no less than 497 kids and adolescents have been sexually abused by monks, deacons or different Church staff within the Archdiocese of Munich between 1945 and 2019.