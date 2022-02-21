Former Protea blames ‘sideshows’ and domestic system for embarrassing defeat to NZ | Sport

Former Proteas spinner Pat Symcox has opened up on South Africa’s current demise within the opening Test in New Zealand.

The Proteas slumped to an innings and 276 run defeat to New Zealand – their second-worst in Test historical past – inside three days on the gloriously inexperienced Hagley Oval in Christchurch this week.

The post-match scenes have been a far cry from those who adopted the excessive of defeating India final month, as a bemused Protea outfit struggled to seek out the solutions for an extremely disappointing efficiency in all three sides of the sport.

Symcox, who wore the whites 20 occasions for the Proteas, blamed the off-field points involving coach Mark Boucher and an underperforming home league for the loss.

“If we are to be brutally honest about our cricket right now, this kind of result was always going to be a distinct possibility given all the distracting sideshows that have been happening of late,” wrote the 61-year-old on Facebook.

“The problem is clearly much bigger than the players being able to hit a half-volley or bowl a ball in a good area consistently.

“The arduous half for a lot of is to have the ability to divorce the cricket a part of the issue from the opposite points.

“For instance, dealing with the fact that the provincial system isn’t producing younger talent that are convincing enough to the selectors to pick them.

“Some argue that the system itself is weak and floored. True or not, one can’t say for certain.

“It also doesn’t help the cause when two players like Quinton de Kock and Faf are still playing top cricket around the world and aren’t competing for a place in a team desperately short of experience both on and off the field.”

The Proteas will look to bounce again within the second and ultimate Test, which begins on 25 February.