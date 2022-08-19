Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez charged with bribery, US Justice Department says

One of her attorneys, Peter John Porrata, informed CNN Vazquez will plead not responsible to the costs. She was launched on bond after a quick listening to Thursday.

“I am innocent and a great injustice has been committed, ” Vázquez informed reporters after her launch. “I have committed no crime.”

A onetime political advisor for Vázquez and the president of a world financial institution have pleaded responsible to collaborating within the bribery scheme, in accordance with a DOJ assertion.

A former FBI agent and the proprietor of the worldwide financial institution that operated in San Juan additionally participated within the alleged scheme, federal officers say.

From December 2019 by way of June 2020, the 62-year-old former governor allegedly conspired in a scheme to finance her gubernatorial marketing campaign, in accordance with the DOJ.

Vázquez allegedly obtained greater than $300,000 from two businessmen to finance political consultants throughout her marketing campaign, Stephen Muldrow, US Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, informed reporters Thursday.

Vazquez and others are charged with conspiracy, federal packages bribery and sincere companies wire fraud.

The ex-governor, who is known as in three of seven counts in an indictment, faces as much as 20 years in jail if convicted.

“The alleged bribery scheme rose to the highest levels of the Puerto Rican government, threatening public trust in our electoral processes and institutions of governance,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. mentioned in a press release.

The bribes had been allegedly paid in trade for Vázquez making an appointment to the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions that benefited businessmen concerned within the scheme, Muldrow mentioned.

The indictment alleged the proprietor of the worldwide financial institution and his advisor — the previous FBI agent — agreed to supply funding for Vázquez’s marketing campaign in trade for her changing the island’s high financial institution regulator with one in every of their selecting. At the time, the financial institution was the “subject of an examination” by the regulatory company, federal prosecutors say.

Muldrow mentioned the island’s present governor, who defeated Vázquez in an election, was not concerned within the scheme.

A former Secretary of Justice, Vázquez served as governor of the US territory from 2019 to 2021. Her appointment got here after disgraced former governor Ricardo Rosselló was pressured to step down following islandwide protests in opposition to his authorities.

She turned Secretary of Justice in January 2017 — with a mandate that included combating corruption on the island — and was an ally of Rosselló.

In 2018, Vazquez got here below fireplace for allegedly intervening on behalf of her daughter in a case stemming from a house theft. She confronted expenses of violating authorities ethics legal guidelines. But a decide later dominated there was inadequate proof to arrest her.

Arrest impacts ‘the boldness of our individuals’

Vázquez’s temporary tenure as governor was contentious.

Her ties to the disgraced former governor introduced scrutiny. Critics accused her of failing to open investigations in opposition to members of her personal occasion, significantly Rosselló and his administration’s dealing with of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

In January 2020, Puerto Ricans poured onto the streets of San Juan calling for her resignation after Hurricane Maria provides had been present in a warehouse within the metropolis of Ponce, greater than two years after the storm.

Later that yr, Puerto Rican officers confirmed Vásquez was being investigated for suspicion of mishandling assets meant to mitigate earthquake harm on the island.

Mayra Velez Serrano, a professor of political science on the University of Puerto Rico at Rio Piedras, mentioned Thursday that many individuals on the island had been shocked on the arrest however not solely stunned.

“That the former Justice Secretary … and ex-governor, who is married to a judge, that she was involved in anything like this and that she was arrested is still shocking,” Velez mentioned. “This continues to undermine the public’s confidence in the political system and their politicians and the two main parties.”

Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who was elected governor after defeating Vásquez in a major election, mentioned Thursday, “Under my administration there is zero tolerance for corruption.”

“Today we see once again that no one is above the law in Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi, a member of the identical pro-commonwealth occasion as Vásquez, mentioned in Spanish by way of Twitter.

The arrest “certainly affects and lacerates the confidence of our people,” the governor mentioned.

“I reiterate that in my administration we will continue to have a common front with the federal authorities against anyone who commits an improper act,” mentioned the governor.

“Wherever it comes from and whoever it may implicate, as well as promoting initiatives and following up on the bills that I have presented to combat corruption,” he mentioned.

In 2019, Rosselló handpicked Pierluisi as his successor.

Vázquez was subsequently sworn in. “In light of the decision by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court, I must step aside and support the Secretary of Justice of Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi had mentioned in a press release on the time.

Pierluisi then gained the election for the seat in November 2020.