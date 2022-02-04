Former ‘Real Housewives’ star’s ex faces felony charges after standoff at Newport Beach home

A person suspected of threatening to kill a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” forged member after extorting tens of 1000’s of {dollars} from her in alternate for not leaking nude photographs was charged with a number of felonies, authorities stated Thursday.

Ryan Matthew Geraghty, 33, of Los Angeles faces one depend every of extortion by power or risk, assault with a firearm, making prison threats, corporal damage on a partner or cohabitant, grossly negligent discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in response to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

He additionally faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of a managed substance and a felony enhancement of personally utilizing a firearm, which prohibits a choose from providing him probation due to his violent prison file, prosecutors stated.

Geraghty was arrested by Newport Beach police Tuesday after a standoff on the residence of a girl with whom he had had a romantic relationship, prosecutors stated.

Authorities didn’t publicly title the girl, however her id was confirmed as former “Real Housewives” forged member Elizabeth Lyn Vargas by her supervisor, David Weintraub.

Officers responded to a name for a welfare verify name at 1:51 p.m. on the residence within the 100 block of Medina Way on the Balboa Peninsula, police stated.

After arriving, officers “observed an emergency situation that warranted the immediate evacuation of the victim from the residence,” police stated.

SWAT groups had been requested, and East Balboa Boulevard between Island Avenue and Coronado Street was closed in the course of the standoff. Police entered the house hours later and arrested Geraghty, authorities stated.

Weintraub issued an announcement to City News Service saying his shopper was “doing great now.”

“She wants to thank the Newport Beach Police Department and SWAT teams for saving her from harm’s way,” he stated. “This was a traumatic experience for her and she feels blessed that she survived.”

Geraghty’s alleged extortion started on Christmas Eve, when authorities imagine he began demanding cash from Vargas in alternate for not promoting nude photographs of her to the media, prosecutors stated.

After she instructed Geraghty that she wouldn’t give him more cash, prosecutors stated, he punched her within the face. “When she attempted to cut him off again, he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her,” they stated.

At some level, he compelled Vargas to purchase him a BMW, prosecutors stated.

On Jan. 31, Geraghty shot a gun into the house’s ceiling throughout an argument whereas Vargas hid in a closet, prosecutors stated.

The violence culminated Tuesday when investigators say he referred to as her to say he was coming for her as a result of he claimed she had stolen his automobile, prosecutors stated.

“He then came to her house with a gun, which he pointed in her face, threatening to kill her,” prosecutors stated. “Newport Beach police arrested Geraghty when they heard a struggle over the phone while attempting to contact the victim.”

Geraghty, who is taken into account to be a “third-striker” by authorities, pleaded responsible to housebreaking in 2008 and was sentenced to 180 days in Los Angeles County jail and three years of probation, courtroom data present.

In 2016, he pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm, courtroom data present. He was sentenced to eight years in state jail.

In 2020, he pleaded no contest to being in possession of ammunition and no contest to possession of a managed substance with the intent to promote.

He was sentenced to a state jail time period, 18 days in Los Angeles County jail and three years of formal probation, courtroom data present.

“There are some members of our society who are so violent that they cannot live among the rest of us,” stated Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer. “California’s Three Strikes Law was designed to protect law-abiding residents from being subjected to a never-ending campaign of violence by individuals who have no respect for the law and no respect for human life.”

If convicted on all fees, Geraghty faces a most sentence of 75 years and 4 months to life in jail.

Times workers author Hannah Fry and City News Service contributed to this report.